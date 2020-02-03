Halifax’s Brown wins inaugural Golden Boot for Wheelchair RL

Halifax’s England captain Jack Brown has been named the first winner of International Rugby League’s (IRL) Golden Boot for Wheelchair Rugby League.

Brown, 29, has been a stalwart of the England Wheelchair team since playing In their first International In 2005 - having taken up the game because of the unique opportunity It provided to play alongside his disabled younger brother, Harry.

Like the established equivalents for Men’s and Women’s Rugby League, the Golden Boot is awarded to the player adjudged to have been the best in international matches throughout 2019 - and Brown led England to a 100% record on their groundbreaking five-match tour of Australia In the autumn, In addition to an historic victory In France earlier In the year.

Brown’s recognition means that International Rugby League’s three Golden Boots are held by players from three different nations - following the awards to New Zealand’s Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Australia’s Jessica Sergis before Christmas.

The first IRL Golden Boot for Wheelchair Rugby League was presented at a first dedicated awards night for the Wheelchair game, at which a number of domestic stars were also recognised - reflecting the geographic spread of the leading teams In the UK.

Lewis King, who starred for the Kent-based Argonauts and also on England’s Ashes tour, was named Player of the Year.

Rob Hawkins, an 18-year-old whose contribution to Halifax’s Grand Final triumph earned him an England debut In the autumn, was named Young Player of the Year.