Halifax’s Wheelchair team beat Leeds Rhinos to Super League title

Halifax's players celebrate
Halifax's players celebrate

Halifax triumphed in Saturday’s Wheelchair Rugby League Super League Grand Final at Gillingham’s Medway Park, producing the performance of the season to stun favourites Leeds 50-42, leaving the Rhinos’ treble dreams in tatters.

The Rhinos went into the game unbeaten in all competitions this season, having clinched the League Leaders’ trophy with a victory over Halifax and the Challenge Cup after a hard-fought final against the Argonauts.

But Halifax gained sweet revenge thanks to a five star performance from five-try Jack Brown, four tries from player-of-the match Rob Hawkins and an outstanding defensive team effort across the park.

The Rhinos had fought their way back from 33-6 down to trail by just eight points at the break and remained in touch at 36-40 before Halifax finished in champion style to gain a sixth league title.

Halifax’s Jack Brown said: “We’re absolutely ecstatic. We’ve worked really hard all season and the players have dug really deep today. I couldn’t have asked any more. We’ll celebrate with a beer then think about the internationals coming up – everything that’s setting our game up for the 2021 World Cup.”