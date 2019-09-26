Halifax sign Batley Bulldogs giant forward Paul Brearley for 2020

Halifax have signed Batley’s towering forward Paul Brearley on a one year contract.

Brearley, who can play prop or back row, was one of the revelations of the 2019 Championship season after inking a one year deal with the Bulldogs last winter following a successful trail stint.

The former Rochdale Mayfield captain, who played under the tutelage of former Fax coach Matt Calland for the National Conference outfit, was a try scorer against Fax at the Shay earlier in the year.

“The first thing is that he is a big thing, 6’ 7” or something, and he’s got the versatility to play in a couple of positions,” said Fax boss Simon Grix.

“He’ll bring some size, obviously, but he’s got good skills and runs good lines too.

“We’d noticed him when we played them at home and when we knew we were going to be losing Shane Grady he was someone we wanted to take a closer look at.

“He’s come a bit later to the professional game and he wants to challenge himself and he wants to progress and get better.

“He had the option of staying at Batley, and I know there were a few other clubs interested as well, but he’s chosen to come here.

“When I’ve spoken to him, I’ve told him there’s nothing guaranteed, and he’s happy to turn up for the first day of pre-season ready to prove himself and earn a shirt.

“That’s not a bad attitude to have as far as I’m concerned.”

Brearley follows fellow new recruits Keegan Hirst, Jodie Broughton and Tom Gilmore into the Shay, with more fresh names expected to follow in the coming weeks.