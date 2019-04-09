Halifax sign Wigan youngster Waite

Halifax have signed the former England Youth international Oliver Waite from Wigan on an 18-month deal.

The 18 year old back rower, a product of the Siddal amateur club, asked to break his deal with the Warriors in order to join his hometown club.

Waite’s progress at Wigan looked blocked by the current log jam of back row talent in the Warriors’ possession, including another former Siddal junior, Morgan Smithies.

“It’s a great signing for us,” said coach Richard Marshall, whose side host London in the Challenge Cup on Thursday night (7.30).

“To be able to attract someone like Oliver, who is young, ambitious, is testament to the club.

“He was held in high regard at Wigan, but they’ve got a glut of young back rowers and there are a couple just in front of him.

“He sees a pathway here and an opportunity; he’s a fine young man and he’s desperate to play for his hometown club.

“He’ll start in the reserves and hopefully progress from there.”