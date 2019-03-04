Holders Ovenden lose to Toll Bar

Ovenden surrendered their grip on the Pennine President’s Cup when they lost a hard-fought semi-final 20-16 away to Doncaster Toll Bar on Saturday.

The Four Fields men beat Sharlston Rovers 26-6 at Featherstone Rovers in April on the way to a trophy treble last season.

However, their Championship rivals Toll Bar were worthy winners at the weekend as Ovenden suffered another cup defeat following Challenge Cup and National Cup exits recently.

Tries from Graham Charlesworth, Callum Pilling and Jordan Owens, plus two Sean Dyson conversions, were not quite enough.

Ovenden skipper Dean Robertshaw worked hard in defence with Sean Smith doing his best to get the backs firing.