Injured Halifax star to miss Hunslet Challenge Cup clash

Halifax half back Ben Johnston will miss Sunday’s Challenge Cup contest at Hunslet - and the next three months of the Championship season - with a broken hand.

Johnston, who had only just returned to action after close season surgery on his other hand, went under the knife again after Sunday’s league loss to Toronto and is now facing another long absence.

“It’s not great to lose Ben again, that’s for sure,” said coach Richard Marshall.

“We’ve got options in that position though, so it’s an opportunity for someone else.”

Marshall told Courier Sport that both former Leeds prospect Reece Chapman-Smith and Londoner James Woodburn-Hall would figure against Hunslet, while full back Quentin Laulu-Togagae has also played in the halves.

Close-season signing Ben White, who made way for Johnston against the Wolfpack, is scheduled to play in this week’s reserve fixture.

Fax go into Sunday’s trip to Leeds on the back of successive losses.