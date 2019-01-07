Josh hat-trick in Park win

King Cross Park brought in the New Year by completing a double over Sherburn Bears, winning 38-22 at home in Division Three of the Pennine League.

Hooker Karl Spring opened the scoring from long range but Sherburn had a stronger side than for the first meeting in September and got a try of their own.

Cross worked the ball up the field and moved it right for full back Josh Robertshaw to go over.

The Bears went in front with two converted tries but Park swept into a 22-16 interval lead when more good handling enabled Robertshaw to add two more tries.

Sherburn levelled after the break but second rower Niall Green restored the lead and Park pulled clear after that with replacement Danny Dewhirst shoring up the defence.

Father and son, Lee and Aaron Brook, combined for the latter to finish in style. Robertshaw then set up Dewhirst, who galloped in from 30 yards for his first ever open age try.

Man of the match Brook finished with five conversions and Park climbed to second in the table.

Championship: Sharlston Rovers 14 Three Tunns 24, Ovenden v Upton P, Queens v Doncaster Toll Bar P.

Division One: Ossett Trinity 16 East Leeds 10, Hunslet Warriors v Greetland All Rounders P, Clayton 6 Drighlington 36, Moorends Thorne Marauders 52 Woodhouse Warriors 26.

Division Two: Crigglestone All Blacks 16 Kinsley Hotel Raiders 20, Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Methley Warriors P, Worth Village 0 Eastmoor Dragons 20 (abandoned first half, player injury), Moldgreen 30 Illingworth 38.

Division Three: King Cross Park 38 Sherburn Bears 22, Beeston Broncos 26 West Leeds 30, Wortley Dragons v Hollinwood P, Seacroft Sharks WMC 50 Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks 22.