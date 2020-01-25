Kavanagh facing surgery but Grix expects trio injured at York to be fit for Championship opener

Halifax forward Ben Kavanagh is facing the prospect of surgery and an extended lay off following scans on his dislocated hip.

Kavanagh, who had been earmarked for a back row spot by coach Simon Grix, was stretchered off in the first half of Fax’s pre-season win over Hull FC three weeks ago.

The former Hull KR, Widnes and Wigan player, who joined his hometown club last winter, had the hip reset in hospital under general anaesthetic after the game and has since had both MRI and CT scans as medics try to ascertain the full extent of the damage.

Kavanagh is due to see a consultant, possibly as soon as this week, but according to Grix it seems almost inevitable he will now have to go under the knife.

“I’m no doctor, but having read the report I think that an operation is more than likely,” he said.

“There’s some damage to the labrum, which is the cartilage that sits inside the joint, and some other stuff too.

“There’s an X-ray, an MRI, a CT, so there’s a lot of information there to interpret.

“The next step is to see the specialist, which we’re pushing to do in the next few days, and they’ll come up with a plan for what we do next.

“Ben needs something to shoot for now, because I know from having been in that kind of position before during my career that once you’ve got that target, you just crack on with what you need to do.

“This part, the time when you’re in limbo waiting for news, is not easy.”

Kavanagh and fellow long-term absentee Sion Jones aside, Grix said he expects his squad to be close to full fitness by the time they kick off their Championship season against Sheffield Eagles at the Shay on February 2.

Fax, who won 16-6 at rivals York on Sunday, lost centre James Woodburn-Hall (ribs), skipper Scott Murrell (knee) and threequarter Jodie Broughton (concussion) in the second half at Bootham Crescent, although all three - plus injured back rower Ed Barber (knee) - should all be ready to start the season.

“At the moment, we’d expect the three from Sunday to be in contention for Sheffield,” said Grix, whose side were training as usual this week before taking the final chance of a weekend off.

“Hopefully, Ed will be training by then as well, but it’s a long season so there’s no need to risk anyone.

“We’ve got some things we need to work on, so we’ll do that this week, take the chance to freshen up over the weekend and then come back ready to go for Sheffield.

“I’m looking forward to it, we’ve got some good competition for places so it should be a decent week’s training.”