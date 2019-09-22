Leeds Rhinos' treble hopes left in tatters as they are stunned by Halifax in Wheelchair Super League Grand Final

LEEDS RHINOS’ treble hopes were left in ruin after their season-long unbeaten run was brought to an end by underdogs Halifax in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final on Saturday.

Halifax stunned the Rhinos with a 50-42 success to lift the Grand Final trophy at Gillingham’s Medway Park.

The Rhinos went into the game with an unbeaten record and the League Leaders’ Shield and Challenge Cup already in the trophy cabinet.

Leeds had beaten Halifax to secure the League Leaders’ Shield but the underdogs gained revenge with five tries from Jack Brown and four tries from player-of-the match Rob Hawkins.

Leeds fought back from 32-6 down to within 32-24 at the interval but the damage had already been done as they were always kept at arms length by Halifax.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic,” said Halifax’s Brown.

“We’ve worked really hard all season and the players have dug really deep today.

“I couldn’t have asked any more. We’ll celebrate with a beer then think about the internationals coming up.”

Meanwhile, in the Championship Grand Final Hull FC secured the title with a thrilling 44-38 victory over Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls.

Leeds Rhinos: Daniel Baines; Jodie Boyd-Ward; Joshua Butler; Ewen Clibbens; Nathan Collins; Josh Gardner; Tom Halliwell; Ryan Richardson; Steve Sampther; James Simpson.

Halifax: Coral Batey; Sébastien Bechara; Wayne Boardman; Harry Brown; Jack Brown; Tony Godward; Tom Green; Robert Hawkins; Tom Martin; Nathan Mulhall; Martin Norris.