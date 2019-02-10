Marshall happy with attacking options as Fax open their account

Halifax coach Richard Marshall highlighted his side’s evolving attacking game as the most encouraging aspect of their 33-26 home win over Leigh.

Fax opened their Championship account for the year with a dominant second half performance dispatching John Duffy’s side, who had been shock winners over Toulouse a week earlier.

Sharpening his side’s cutting edge was Marshall’s close-season priority and there were signs of that work paying off with winger Shaun Robinson’s back-to-back second half scores - on the back of slick build up involving new half back Ben White and centre Steve Tyrer - highlighting a more expansive approach.

“The attack was probably the most pleasing aspect, there were probably some things in there we’ve not seen consistently before,” said Marshall.

“We scored a variety of tries, from different kicks, from different parts of the field, from offloads and keeping the ball alive.

“We were playing with a bit of confidence; the players could see what they’re doing was working, so people push up in support.

“We went back to back on them in the second half, going the full length of the field, and that’s great to see.

“I thought Shaun had a good game. They’ve got some good half backs and they put him under a lot of pressure, but he kept coming.

“Ben White has got some nice touches. He kicked well and he looks like he’s growing into what we’re trying to do.

“Simon Grix was great again.

“We’re trying to use him differently, so he helps get the best out of QLT and Ben.

“Our left edge was quite new with Kevin Larroyer, Ben and Shaun in there with Steve Tyrer, but there were some good signs there.

“Collectively, it worked today.

“Overall, we’ve not won at home for a while, so it’s been a long time coming.

“It was a tough game, but I don’t think it was as close as the scoreline suggests.

“Realistically, it was probably won with 15 or 20 minutes to go, but we must credit Leigh for their resilience.”

Marshall picked out his forwards for extra praise after they subdued a visiting pack that included St Helens’ NRL veteran Luke Douglas and blockbusting youngster Jack Ashworth.

“For us, I thought the pack was immense,” said Marshall, who saw hooker Brandon Moore sin binned for a second week in succession, although Leigh’s Jonny Pownall managed to turn his yellow card for the same scuffle into a red one by applauding referee Gareth Hewer.

“We were still a bit indisciplined and we need to sort that out because it will be our undoing if we don’t.

“It was very, very physical; whether we unravelled ourselves or whether they had something to do with it, I’m not sure, but we need to be better.”

Marshall also managed to give a low-key debut to former Leeds youngster Reece Chapman-Smith, who played his first game since his move from Headingley off the bench.

“Ben Kaye failed his head test and I wanted to have a look at Reece,” said Marshall, who used the Wakefield-based player at full back, moving QLT into Murrell’s half back role.

“He’s an exciting player and I just wanted to get him on the field.”