Marshall unhappy with Moore snub as Fax miss out at awards bash

Halifax came away empty handed from Tuesday night’s Championship award bash in Manchester, despite having nominations in all three main categories.

Toulouse’s exceptional full back Mark Kheirallah picked up the Player of the Year gong ahead of

Fax skipper Scott Murrell and London boss Danny Ward beat Richard Marshall to the coaches title.

But the decision that raised Marshall’s blood pressure was the decision to award the Young Player of the Year title to Sheffield’s dual-registered St Helens centre Matty Costello ahead of Fax’s Brandon Moore, who lost out for a second consecutive year.

Costello, who made 17 appearances for the Eagles and has played six times for Saints’ first team this year, was one of two dual-registered nominees, the other being Leeds’ young back Harry Newman, who has played for Featherstone this season.

“That’s the one I feel pretty strongly about,” said Marshall.

“The other two were fair enough.

“We finished level on points with London on maybe a quarter of the budget, but they’ve done better in the Qualifiers and Kheirallah has been exceptional for Toulouse this year.

“But I think Brandon should have won the Young Player category.

“He’s been in our top three performers all season, probably in our top two in the Qualifiers and maybe the top 10 in the Championship overall, regardless of age.

“I’ve nothing against any young player, but Costello and Newman are both contracted Super League players.”