More misery for Fax as Toulouse romp to Championship victory

Halifax suffered their second heavy defeat in five days as they slipped to a 38-6 Championship loss to Toulouse in the south of the France.

Richard Marshall’s side trailed 16-6 at the break and then saw the home side, who had Australian full back Mark Kheirallah in fine form, ease clear after the break.

Winger Tony Maurel touched down twice, with further scores coming from Rhys Curran, Kheirallah, Gavin Marguerite, Bastian Ader and Paul Marcon. Kheirallah kicked five conversions.

Fax’s sole try came from hooker Brandon Moore, with Steve Tyrer adding the conversion.

The result completes a miserable week for Fax, who had targeted the fixture as a pivotal one in their push for a second straight top four finish.

Marshall had gambled on resting a clutch of key players for Tuesday’s Challenge Cup clash with League 1 Oldham, only to see that backfire as the Roughyeds ran out 27-6 winners to book a fifth round home tie with Super League outfit Hull KR.

Fax will be back in action on Good Friday when they host Barrow at the Shay (7.30) ahead of the Easter Monday trip to Dewsbury (3.0).

Toulouse: Kheirallah, Maurel, Ader, Marguerite, Marcon, Robin, Ford, Rapira, Marion, Canet, Mika, Curran, Bentley. Subs: Barthau, Boyer, Hepi, Puech

Halifax: Sharp, Heaton, Barber, Tyrer, Saltonstall, Murrell, Johnston, Murray, Kaye, Maher, Fairbank, Grady, Grix. Subs: Moore, Douglas, Jones, Fleming