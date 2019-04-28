National Conference: Siddal beaten by late try

Siddal slipped to a disappointing 12-6 defeat on the short trip to Underbank Rangers in the Premier Division of the National Conference League yesterday.

The Huddersfield side dealt better with the damp conditions and the sloping pitch and were deserved winners.

Defences were on top for the vast majority of the game as the teams struggled to find any gaps on the narrow pitch.

Siddal took the lead after 17 minutes when Joe Martin took a long pass from Jake Smith to streak over in the corner. Martin added the difficult conversion from the touchline.

Underbank responded when centre Jakob Garside found a gap and his half break was supported by scrum half Richard Pogson, who raced clear from half way to touchdown. Pogson’s conversion made it 6-6 on 26 minutes.

There was no further scoring in the first half.

Siddal continued to defend well after the break but they were finding it difficult to gain possession in the attacking half as Underbank pinned the visitors back with a solid kicking game.

The home side got a vital try seven minutes from time when winger Courteney Allette squeezed in at the corner. Pogson’s touchline conversion completed the scoring.

It was Siddal’s third defeat in five outings this season and they slipped to ninth in the table.

They need to bounce back next Saturday at home to Leigh Miners Rangers, who lost 48-0 at Wath Brow Hornets yesterday and have five points from seven games.