NCL: Siddal bow out of play offs after Goulding key in Thatto Heath victory

Siddal’s National Conference League Premier Division season came to an end on Saturday as they were defeated 34-4 on Merseyside in a make-or-break play off by a very impressive Thatto Heath.

Thatto were ahead from the first minute of the game when Siddal, who had beaten reigning Champions Hunslet Parkside a week earlier, were penalised on tackle three in front of their own posts. The home side took the opportunity to register two early points as scrum half Bobbie Goulding, the son of the former Great Britain half back, hit the penalty.

Siddal competed well in the opening 30 minutes, but were forced to defend for long periods, as they repeatedly coughed up possession with a series of knock-ons.

Thatto extended their lead to 4-0 on 29 minutes when Goulding landed another penalty that was awarded under the posts.

Siddal were up against it three minutes later when a break by prop Jamie Tracey was backed up by hooker Lewis Foster who touched down and Goulding’s conversion widened the gap to 10-0.

Goulding kicked a third penalty on 37 minutes and Thatto scored another try on the stroke of half time as a lucky bounce fell perfectly for full back Ben Heyes who made no mistake to register the try with the Siddal defence wrong footed. Goulding’s conversion made the half time score 18-0.

Siddal came out in determined fashion as the second half got underway. Gareth Blackburn was marshalling the visitors in attack and on 47 minutes his half back partner Lewis Hosty’s perfectly weighted kick was taken by Sam Walsh, who touched down by the corner flag to make the scoreline 18-4.

That was as good as it got for Siddal as Thatto scored three further tries before the final whistle.