NRL star Gareth Widdop set for Super League after agreeing early exit from St George

Gareth Widdop is set for a return to England in 2020 after agreeing terms with Warrington Wolves, according to reports in Australia.

The Halifax-born NRL star has been linked with a move to Super League after expressing his desire to play in England, while still at the height of his career.

He is now believed to be leaving the remaining two years of his contract with St George Illawarra to sign for the Wolves.

Widdop had previously reaffirmed his commitment to remain with the Dragons for at least one more season and is understood to be taking a pay cut to secure a move to Super League.

The England international said in November: “There’s no secret I have aspirations of going over to the UK and playing.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens were all believed to have been interested in landing Widdop.

He will now, however, join up with former coach Steve Price, who brought Widdop to St George from Melbourne Storm in 2014.

The 29-year-old was born in Halifax before emigrating with his parents to Australia when he was 16.

He played his junior rugby at King Cross Park and is also an ex-junior at rugby union side Old Brodleians.

Widdop has earned 24 caps for England and will now return to his homeland after one more season down under.