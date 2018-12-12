Ovenden stretch their lead at the top of the table

Ovenden wasted no time getting back to winning ways as they stretched their lead at the top of the Pennine League Championship with a 22-10 win at second-placed Sharlston.

Jake Connor’s side, who had been left frustrated seven days earlier when opponents Upton were a no-show at Four Fields, were held to a 6-6 scoreline at the break.

But the Calderdale outfit, who had prop Joss Bentley in impressive form, moved up a gear in the second half to emerge convincing winners.

Evergreen utility back Graham Charlesworth led the scoring with a try and three conversions, with Nathan Brown, Mark Sutcliffe and Nick Cassell also crossing.

“Jake sat them down afterwards and told them it was the best they had played this season,” said assistant coach Steve Taylor.

“They were the only team we lost to last season, but defensively we were really good this time.

“It was a good win for us.”

Ovenden’s attention now turns to Saturday’s National Cup trip to National Conference outfit Oldham St Annes and Friday’s Challenge Cup draw at Headingley.

“The cups are important for us this year,” admitted Taylor.

“With the way the Pennine League is at the moment, we’re scheduled to finish sometime in February, which isn’t ideal.

“We want a good run in both those competitions.”