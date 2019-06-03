PHOTO GALLERY: Fax beat Bulls at Odsal to seal Challenge Cup semi-final spot
Halifax RLFC are unbelievably just one win away from a Challenge Cup final at Wembley after yesterday's dramatic 20-16 win over Bradford Bulls at Odsal.
Super League leaders St Helens will be favourites to end the fine run of Simon Grix's side in a last-four clash at Bolton on July 27 but the dream of big day out in the capital on August 24 lives on for Fax fans. Photos by Jonathan Gawthorpe and Simon Hall of OMH Sports Pics.
1. Bradford 16-20 Halifax
Halifax's Adam Tangata celebrates at full time. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe