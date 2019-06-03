PHOTO GALLERY: Fax beat Bulls at Odsal to seal Challenge Cup semi-final spot

Halifax's Scott Murrell celebrates at full time. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Halifax RLFC are unbelievably just one win away from a Challenge Cup final at Wembley after yesterday's dramatic 20-16 win over Bradford Bulls at Odsal.

Super League leaders St Helens will be favourites to end the fine run of Simon Grix's side in a last-four clash at Bolton on July 27 but the dream of big day out in the capital on August 24 lives on for Fax fans. Photos by Jonathan Gawthorpe and Simon Hall of OMH Sports Pics.

Halifax's Adam Tangata celebrates at full time. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Bradford 16-20 Halifax

Halifax's Ben Kavanagh is tackled by Bradford's George Flanagan. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Halifax's James Woodburn-Hall is congratulated on his winning try. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Halifax's Scott Grix gets away from Bradford's Jordan Lilley to score. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

