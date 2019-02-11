PHOTO GALLERY: Fax get off the mark with win over Leigh

Halifax RLFC opened their Championship account for the season at the second attempt with an excellent 33-26 win over Leigh Centurions at the Shay yesterday.

Leigh had won impressively in their first game of the season but they were put in their place by Richard Marshall’s men, who perhaps won more comfortably than the score suggests, helped by two tries from Shaun Robinson.

Fax will look to back up Sunday’s win when they host Batley, who lost 42-14 at Featherstone Rovers yesterday, next weekend.

Here are a selection of pictures from the game, courtesy of Simon Hall, OMH Rugby Pictures.