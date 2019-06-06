Sheffield 52-8 Halifax in the 1895 Cup at Keighley. Picture; Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fax knocked out of 1895 Cup by Sheffield

Halifax RLFC's interest in this year's new 1895 Cup competition was predictably brief last night when they lost 52-8 to Sheffield at Keighley.

A largely second string Halifax side managed only one try in each half, from Calvin Barber and Reece Chapman-Smith, and they are both captured in this gallery of photos by Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics.

