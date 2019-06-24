PHOTO GALLERY: Fax slump to derby defeat at Bulls
Halifax RLFC will be hoping Sunday’s long-awaited Shay return brings about a change in the fortunes after a 24-20 derby defeat to Bradford.
Fax’s try scorers were Shaun Robinson, Brandon Moore and Quentin Laulu-Togagae. Steve Tyrer kicked three conversions and a penalty. Photos by Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics.
