Halifax were unable to make a winning start to their 2019 Championship campaign yesterday, losing 40-16 away to a Widnes side who were in Super League last season.

Tries from Will Sharp, Steve Tyrer and Ben Kavanagh were insufficient for Halifax, who trailed 22-10 at half time.

This is the best of the Fax action with pictures courtesy of Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pictures.

Richard Marshall’s men play their first game at the Shay since the autumn when they host Leigh on Sunday.