Simon Hall of OMH Rugby Pics has captured the pick of the action and the delight of the Fax supporters in this gallery.

1. Bradford 14-21 Halifax Action from Bradford v Halifax at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Photo; Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics. other Buy a Photo

2. Bradford 14-21 Halifax Action from Bradford v Halifax at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Photo; Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics. other Buy a Photo

3. Bradford 14-21 Halifax Action from Bradford v Halifax at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Photo; Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics. other Buy a Photo

4. Bradford 14-21 Halifax Action from Bradford v Halifax at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Photo; Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics. other Buy a Photo

View more