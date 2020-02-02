Roberts’ late, late try clinches Fax win on dramatic opening day

Halifax opened their Championship account with an 18-17 home win over Sheffield after a late touchdown from dual-registered back rower Oliver Roberts overturned a three-point deficit with a minute to go.

Simon Grix’s side had struggled to generate attacking momentum for long spells of a slow, dour contest, trailing 10-4 at the break, 16-10 midway through the second half and 17-10 with nine minutes to go.

But Fax threw themselves a lifeline with five minutes to go when a perfectly floated pass from half back Tom Gilmore gave winger James Saltonstall the chance to dive over in the left corner.

Centre Steve Tyrer put the conversion just wide, but the home team suddenly found some spark as the clock ticked down.

Fax thought they had scored when Roberts charged over after claiming an improvised kick from Tyrer with three minutes to go, only for referee Billy Pearson to rule he had been held up over the line.

But there was no stopping the Huddersfield player with a minute to go, Scott Murrell firing out a short pass on the right and the Ireland international bursting through to spark wild celebrations.

Tyrer was wide of the mark again, but with just seconds left on the clock, it hardly mattered.

Earlier, Fax had made a perfect start, with slick passing from Murrell, Scott Grix and James Woodburn-Hall carving out a fourth-minute try for winger Conor McGrath.

Tyrer couldn’t convert and Sheffield slowly and methodically worked their way into the game, playing the percentages on a glue-pot playing surface.

They were level on 17 minutes when winger Ryan Millar scored after back to back penalties and a drop out saw them lay siege to the Halifax line.

Izaac Farrell hit the post with the conversion, but with Fax looking disjointed and French forward Kevin Larroyer cooling his heels in the sin bin for an innocuous looking tackle on Joel Farrell, the visitors put themselves in front when hooker Robbie Ward charged down Murrell’s clearing kick to score five minutes before the break.

Farrell converted for a 10-4 lead, although Fax eventually cancelled that out 15 minutes into the second half when Gilmore kicked high across the field for Tyrer, who claimed a trademark try.

The centre levelled things up at 10-10, but a fourth-tackle error from the restart, followed by a penalty on the goalline, gave the Eagles the platform for Joel Farrel to score a try his brother converted.

Izaac added a drop goal with nine minutes to go as the home side continued to toil, but Gilmore’s skill set up Saltonstall, sparking that dramatic comeback.

Halifax: Grix; Saltonstall, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall, McGrath; Murrell, Gilmore; Hirst, Carlile, Morris, Garside, Roberts, Fairbank. Subs: Curtis Davies, Fleming, Larroyer, Brearley

Sheffield: Guzdek; Worrincy, McComb, Bower, Millar; I. Farrell, Makelim; Dixon, G. Burns, Knowles, Davies, J. Farrell, Brown. Subs: Ward, Broadbent, Mariano, P. Burns

Referee: B. Pearson