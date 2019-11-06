Sheriffe: Halifax had the firepower, but lacked killer touch

Halifax’s newly-installed assistant coach Rikki Sheriffe has said the club needs to discover a ruthless streak ahead of the 2020 Championship season.

Sheriffe, a former Fax winger, spent last year on the staff of rival outfit Dewsbury Rams before making the move to the Shay last month.

And after Fax’s troubled 2019, the 35 year old offered an insight into how Simon Grix’s side had been perceived by opposing teams.

“They had a solid set of players, a capable team, but they weren’t finishing games off when they had the chance,” said Sheriffe.

“That was how I saw things from the outside looking in, and it’s certainly something we’re hoping to do better next year.

“They were winning quite comfortably at Dewsbury, for example, but then let us back into it and we ended up with a 28-28 draw.

“It’s not necessarily about scoring more points, it’s about being disciplined enough to stick to the plan that put you in a winning position in the first place.

“I’m pretty sure all the lads who were here last year have learned a lot from a disappointing season.

“From my perspective, I’m just pleased to be back, coaching with my hometown club.

“The first couple of weeks of pre-season have gone well; everyone is keen to learn and to improve and it’s our job as coaches to give them everything they need to be able to do that.”

Sheriffe joins player-coach Scott Murrell and conditioner Andy Holleyhead on Grix’s staff as the club’s rookie boss prepares for his first full winter in charge.

“I’ve known Simon a long time and he’s got a clear vision of how he wants the team to develop and how he wants us to play the game,” said Sheriffe, who played Super League, Championship and League 1 rugby league as well as Premiership rugby union during a varied on-field career.

“As a staff, we all take responsibility for helping to plan and deliver sessions and do whatever we can to make sure the players have the best preparation possible.”