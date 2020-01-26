Siddal move into round three of Challenge Cup as League 1 sides join the competition

Siddal progressed to the third round of the Challenge Cup, and the chance of a tie against professional opposition, with a 62-4 win at home to Ashton Bears on Saturday.

New coach Martin Scrimshaw’s side ran in 11 tries, nine of which were converted by Gareth Blackburn, in front of another large crowd.

Siddal will hope for good news from Monday night’s round three draw, which will see 11 League 1 clubs go into the hat.

The home side started strongly and took the lead after six minutes. The ball was moved from one side of the pitch to the other and lively scrum half Will Scrimshaw’s pass was taken in his stride by Lewis Hosty to touch down out wide. Full back Gareth Blackburn hit a good conversion to put the hosts 6-0 in front.

The Wigan-based visitors thought they had scored after 12 minutes but the ball was knocked forward as Adam Jones attempted to dive over the line.

Siddal increased their lead after 19 minutes when Blackburn’s last tackle grubber kick was taken by Scrimshaw and he grounded the ball despite the attention of two Bears’ defenders. Blackburn’s conversion made it 12-0.

That score served to spur on Siddal, with forwards Byron Smith, Sean McCormack, Jack Georgiou, Danny Williams and Canaan Smithies all making ground with the ball in hand.

After 25 minutes, stand-off Christian Ackroyd broke down the middle and was stopped by a high tackle. Siddal chose to run the ball and a cut out pass was taken by Ben Hinsley, who strode over unopposed, Blackburn kicking his side into an 18-0 lead.

The remainder of the half was a scrappy affair with the home side conceding a series of penalties for infringements at the play the ball. Bears made the most of their possession and territory as skipper Matty Smith dived over in the corner after 33 minutes to reduce the deficit to 18-4.

Siddal came out for the second half and increased their lead on 45 minutes when Greenwood and Ackroyd created space for Blackburn to join the line and find a gap to touch down. He improved his own try for a 24-4 scoreline.

That lead was increased two minutes later when adventurous play again from Greenwood, Ackroyd and Scrimshaw saw Siddal break out of defence. The move was brought to a halt but from the next play, Henry Turner , Smithies and Scrimshaw laid the platform for Dom Booth to touch down by the corner flag for 28-4.

On 53 minutes, Walsh finished superbly from a great Turner pass, followed five minutes later by Hinsley, who made the most of interplay between Greenwood and Ackroyd to put the second rower in the clear.

Another great team try after 67 minutes saw the ball pass between several pairs of hands, as once again Turner fired a tremendous pass to Walsh on the wing to stride over. Georgiou was rewarded for another great forward stint with a try after 70 minutes and on 74 minutes McCormack got on the score sheet with a trademark scoot from acting half back as he darted over from 30 yards out.

The final score came a minute from time when Booth added his second after Smith and Hosty created the opening.