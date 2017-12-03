Siddal name Murray as their new coach

National Conference champions Siddal have named the former Barrow Raiders boss Anthony Murray as their new coach.

Murray, who began his professional career as a hooker at Leigh, replaces Gareth Greenwood, who stood down in November after taking Siddal to a third straight NCL Grand Final.

Wigan-based Murray worked alongside Greenwood’s older brother, Lee, on the coaching staff of League 1 Gloucester this year.

“The initial link came through Lee,” said Siddal chairman Joe McCormack, who had tasked the club’s former coach Johnny Lawless with sifting through potential candidates.

“Then Johnny spoke to Anthony and he came across for an interview.

“I think we probably knew inside the first 30 seconds of speaking to him; he came across very well.

“He’ll have free rein to do things his own way, but having spoken to him I think he’s probably quite similar to Gareth in some ways.”