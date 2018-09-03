Siddal too strong for Warriors

SIDDAL rounded off this season’s home programme in the National Conference League’s top flight with a nine-try 42-12 win over Myton Warriors.

They dominated possession in the opening 10 minutes with Byron Smith, Sean McCormack, George Ambler and Jack Georgiou showing up well, but couldn’t find a way past a determined Myton defence.

The breakthrough came after 13 minutes when Christian Ackroyd, Chris Brooke and Josh Greenwood-MacDonald combined to feed rampaging full back Fred Walker, whose strength took him over the line.

The try was a signal to pepper the left side of Myton’s defence.

The next score came after 20 minutes. Centre Henry Turner was held up by the right corner flag and from the next play play Brooke kicked to the opposite flank, where Gareth Blackburn was on hand to collect and touch down.

Greenwood MacDonald and Walker bagged tries after 25 and 35 minutes also by the left corner flag. With all the tries coming out wide, only one conversion was made for a 22-0 lead.

Siddal were completely on top and the introduction of interchanges Danny Rushworth, Eddie Ainley, Canaan Smithies and Cole Wilson maintained their momentum.

Ben Hinsley was next on the score sheet when he touched down by the side of the posts on the stroke of half time and Blackburn’s kick stretched the lead to 28-0.

The second half stared in similar fashion, with Greenwood-MacDonald touching down after 43 minutes, once again by the flag.

Blackburn also touched down in virtually the same position after 47 minutes, both too far out for the conversion attempts, but Siddal were out of sight at 36-0.

Sam Walsh was denied a try for offside shortly after and Myton, to their credit, staged a rally. Prop Ben Bradshaw touched down after 64 minutes and centre Jonathan Douglas after 71, Ash James adding both goals to make the score 36-12.

Siddal raised their game and toughened up their defence with Danny Williams making big hits.

The home side wrapped up the scoring after 75 minutes through Hinsley and Blackburn converted.

Walker was named man-of-the-match as Siddal secured a seventh place finish, respectable bearing in mind the number of new young players introduced by coaches Gareth English and Darren Phillips.

The season will be completed away to runaway leaders Hunslet Club Parkside next Saturday.

Russ Holroyd’s Yorkshire Men’s League team had a fantastic win in the Premier Division, beating a much bigger Bentley side by 36-28.

They have now moved into the final play off place, with two away games in the next week, at Bramley Buffaloes on Wednesday and East Hull on Saturday.

They will probably need at least a point from one of those two games to secure their play-off position, but after beating a Bentley side who had defeated previously-unbeaten Batley Boys 20-0 in their previous outing, they are hitting form at the right time.