Super League side Hull FC to visit the Shay as Fax finalise warm up programme

Halifax have confirmed their third and final pre-season fixture, against Super League side Hull FC at the Shay on Sunday, January 5 (3.0).

The clash with Lee Radford’s side means Fax will be in warm-up action on three consecutive Sundays in January ahead of the Championship kick off on the first weekend in February.

Simon Grix’s new-look line up will bookend the game against Hull with testing trips to Huddersfield on January 12 and York on January 19, both with 3pm kick offs.

It has also been confirmed that Fax will play York at the Summer Bash at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road on Saturday, May 30, with a 5.15pm kick off.

The full Championship fixture list will be unveiled at 3pm on Sunday.