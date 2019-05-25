Tangata, Kirby set to play as Grix bolsters pack for Batley test

Halifax coach Simon Grix is poised to shuffle his pack for Sunday’s Championship fixture at Batley (3.0).

Cook Islands forward Adam Tangata is set for his second debut for the club after a brief and ill-fated stint with Widnes.

And young Huddersfield front rower Jon Luke Kirby is also in line to play after joining Fax on an initial month-long loan deal.

Grix has been looking to add presence to his front row since taking over from Richard Marshall, partly due to the club’s early-season struggles in that area and partly to cover for his own likely retirement as a player.

Tangata, who has worked his way back to fitness after tearing his pectoral muscle playing for the Vikings, finally got clearance from the UK government to resume his career in England after a 12-hour round trip to London with football director Ian Croad on Thursday.

Kirby, who has been on loan at League 1 Hunslet and played against Fax in the Challenge Cup, has yet to figure in Super League but at just 20 years old is rated by the Giants’ coaching staff, which includes Grix’s older brother, Scott, who is also currently on loan at the Shay.