The Halifax trio who could reach career milestones at Swinton Lions this weekend

THREE HALIFAX players could hit career milestones when they travel to Swinton Lions this weekend.

Centre Steve Tyrer is just one game away from 300 career appearances while Ed Barber could play his 100th game for Halifax.

Meanwhile, full-back Scott Grix needs just one try to reach 150 for his career.

Tyrer has played 210 times for Halifax since making his debut in 2012. He made his professional debut for St Helens in 2006, turning out 22 times for the Merseyside club.

He played nine times for Celtic Crusaders in 2009 and has also appeared for Salford and Widnes Vikings.

Barber made his Halifax debut against Whitehaven on May 17, 2005.

The 29-year-old forward was introduced off the bench and marked his first game in the blue and white with a try.

Meanwhile, Grix has scored the majority of his 149 career tries in the top flight but has bagged 12 times for Fax in his two spells in 2004 and 2019.

He scored 58 times for Huddersfield Giants and 34 times for Wakefield Trinity in two spells with the Belle Vue club.

He also crossed 13 times for Leigh Centurions during the 2006 campaign and scored three times for Doncaster in 2003.

The Halifax full-back has eight tries at international level, having scored a handful of times for Ireland since his first appearance in 2006.