Two out, two in and more expected in Fax boardroom reshuffle

Halifax have confirmed that directors Christian Lister and Paul Haggerty have both resigned their positions.

Lister, who had been acting as the club’s CEO, and Haggerty have both cited family and business commitments for their departures.

Long-time sponsor and former board member Laurence Turner has rejoined as a director, along with Gary Bray.

Further additions are expected to be confirmed in the coming days as Fax reshuffle their off-field operation.

Existing director Dave Grayson is tipped to take over Lister’s day to day control of the club while football manager and former director Ian Croad remains an influential figure behind the scenes.