Worrincy scores twice as Fax throw away victory at Dewsbury

Halifax drew 28-28 at Dewsbury in the Championship after the Rams pulled an untidy see-saw contest from the fire with two tries from former Fax winger Rob Worrincy in the final 10 minutes.

Simon Grix’s side, who play Super League high flyers St Helens in next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi final, had headed to Rams Stadium looking for back to back wins after beating Widnes last weekend.

But they left having thrown away a 12-point lead in the closing stages after a solo score from prop Jacob Fairbank had seemed to seal victory.

A scrappy opening quarter set the tone for a scrappy afternoon overall, with the most notable incident being a late tackle on Fax captain Scott Murrell after he’d passed the ball.

The half back received treatment for an apparent neck injury before leaving the field, with the incident placed on report.

The visitors, who had finally removed the errors from their game against Widnes a week ago, were back in familiar mode but, despite the Rams having the weight of possession, still managed to break the deadlock after 26 minutes.

James Woodburn-Hall, filling in for Murrell at stand off, kicked the ball across the field and an error from Worrincy put a try on a plate for James Saltonstall.

Steve Tyrer added a fine conversion from the sideline, but a break from Worrincy put the Rams on the front foot again and hooker Sam Day sold a dummy to score from close range, Paul Sykes levelling matters with the conversion.

Fax’s Samoan full back Quentin Laulu-Togagae had endured something of a nightmare opening half, making a series of errors, but showed his class with a 34th-minute solo try, goaled by Tyrer, as the visitors pulled back out to 12-6.

Sykes kicked a penalty for a 12-8 interval scoreline but it took the visitors just eight minutes to add to their tally after the break, Woodburn-Hall putting QLT into a gap and the Samoan racing away to score.

Tyrer was on target again from the sideline, but the Rams responded within four minutes when Adam Ryder charged over, Sykes’ missed kick leaving the score at 18-12.

Fax went two scores up again when Woodburn-Hall slipped Kevin Larroyer over on the right from close range, Tyrer maintaining his 100 per cent record for a 24-12 lead.

Dewsbury kept in touch when Andy Gabriel scored in the corner, before Fairbank scooped up a loose pass and sprinted half the length of the field to score by the flag.

Tyrer missed his first kick of the game, but the visitors led 28-16, at least until QLT’s floated cut out pass was picked off by Worrincy, who galloped 90 metres to score, Sykes cutting the gap to one score at 28-22.

Fax then came up with another error, sparking a passage of play that saw Sykes kick across the field for Worrincy to score, the stand off then tieing the scores up with the conversion.

Dewsbury: Martin; Worrincy, Walshaw, Ryder, Gabriel; Sykes, Finn; Reilly, Day, Morris, Igbinedion, Knowles, Trout. Subs: Waite-Pullan, Trout, Sheriffe, Garrat.

Halifax: Laulu-Togagae; Saltonstall, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall, Robinson; Murrell, Johnston; Morris, Kaye, Fleming, Barber, Butler, Tangata. Subs: Fairbank, Larroyer, Kavanagh, Moore

Referee: M. Rossleigh