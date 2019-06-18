Yorkshire Men’s League: Greetland win at Doncaster Toll Bar

Greetland made it five wins out of five in Division Four of the Yorkshire Men’s League with a 28-20 win away to previously-unbeaten Doncaster Toll Bar.

They cut it fine in the top of the table clash, however, late tries from Isaac Riley and Sam Hinsley giving them victory.

The South Yorkshire side started strongly and only a last-ditch tackle into touch from young winger Sam Robinson prevented an early home score.

A great break from the impressive Kristian Bell almost resulted in an early try for Greetland, but he was foiled by a last-ditch tackle.

Toll Bar were the first to post points, crossing for a converted try following a penalty in their own 22, but the All- Rounders were not behind for long with Sam Robinson backing up a Chris Robinson break to cross for a try, converted by Ben Iveson.

Iveson posted a try of his own under the sticks on the half-hour mark, after superb backing- up from Bell, and he converted for a 12-6 Greetland lead.

Youngster Riley then had a try disallowed for a forward pass, but the home side struck back following a cross-field move to score an unconverted try in the corner.

Greetland were on top now. Another forward pass resulted in a disallowed try for Sam Robinson but they struck just before half-time courtesy of a Myles Sugden try in the corner, created by the quick hands of Matt Tallis.

Bell’s conversion attempt drifted wide but Greetland led 16-10 at half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half, Iveson’s penalty increased Greetland’s lead, but the home side hit back in a 10 minute purple patch to take a 20-18 lead with two tries, one of them converted.

The All- Rounders could have drawn level when they were awarded a penalty under the sticks, but chose to run the ball to no effect.

However, a fantastic length of the field effort from Riley, goaled by Iveson, put them in front and in the final minutes Sam Hinsley crossed wide out following great approach work from Bell and Dion Groombridge.

Greetland’s next league game is at home to Hunslet Warriors on Saturday week.