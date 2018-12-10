Young Park side soon on back foot

A YOUNG King Cross Park side suffered a second defeat of the season in Division Three of the Pennine League with a 26-6 loss away to West Leeds.

The writing was on the wall from an early stage as the home side scored twice inside five minutes to take control.

Park, who fielded eight members of this year’s under-15 and 16 squads, steadied the ship with young centre Danny Dewhirst, who had made a brief debut in the previous game, demonstrating he is more than capable of competing at open age level.

Park matched the home team for the rest of the half to keep the score to 12-0 at the interval.

The bigger home side adapted to the heavy conditions better than the youngsters and gradually edged further ahead.

Diminutive winger Harrison Ward entered the fray with lots of enthusiasm and strong-running second rower Niall Green capped a man of the match performance with a try under the sticks, converted by scrum half Aaron Brook.

With the heavens opening at least West Leeds provided arguably the best post-match hospitality in the league.