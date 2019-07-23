Your chance to win Challenge Cup semi-final tickets in our fantastic Courier competition

The Halifax Courier has teamed up with Checkatrade, official partner of the Coral Challenge Cup, to offer four lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Coral Challenge Cup triple-header at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton on July 27.

Now at the semi-final stage of the tournament, Halifax will be looking to continue to make waves in this season’s competition. Having overcome neighbours Bradford in the last eight, a showpiece Wembley final awaits for the Championship side, with Fax taking on St Helens during a triple-header.

The other semi-final between Warrington and Hull FC and the women’s Challenge Cup final between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, will also take place to cap off what promises to be a fantastic day of rugby league action.

For your chance to win, tell us who Halifax beat in the quarter-final. Email your answer to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Your email should have the words “Challenge Cup competition” in the subject box, and as well as the answer, should include your name, address and phone number.

The deadline for entry is noon on Thursday, July 25, and we will contact the winners before the end of Thursday.

Tickets will be made collectable with photo ID from the stadium on the day.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply. For full details see our website www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.