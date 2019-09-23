Scott on the move for 2020 after Team Wiggins folds

Hebden Bridge’s Rob Scott has said he is close to securing a team for 2020 after Team Wiggins decision to fold at the end of this year.

Scott, the 2018 British under 23 champion, is one of a number up-and-coming talents looking for a new home after Wiggins, which is partly owned by the multiple Olympic and Tour de France champion Bradley, opted to pull the plug.

The 21-year-old finished his season with a strong ride in last week’s Tour of Britain, which included two days in long-range breakaways - including a dangerous move into Newcastle that was only chased down with a kilometre to go - and expects to seal his next move by the end of September.

“I’ve got a couple of options, so I should be sorted one way or another,” said Scott, who wore the King of the Mountains jersey in May’s Tour de Yorkshire.

“I think from Yorkshire onwards, it was pretty clear the team wouldn’t be carrying on, although we only found out officially the day before it was announced.

“It’s a shame, but, to be honest, I think it had probably got to a point where I would have made a move anyway, just to freshen things up before my last year as an under 23.

“It was a good way to finish doing my first Tour of Britain; in terms of distance it was the longest stage race I’ve done and I came through okay.

“It would have been nice to get a stage result and we were pretty close going into Newcastle, but with so many World Tour teams in the race it makes it that bit more difficult to stay away.

“In hindsight, I should maybe have gone for a jersey that day - either the KOM or the sprints - but at one stage we had nearly four minutes on the bunch.

“At that point, you think the move might stick and I wanted to make sure I had something left for the uphill finish, because it would probably have suited me.

“Overall though, I was happy with how it went.”

Scott spent August riding the Tour de L’Avenir - the equivalent of the Tour de France for under 23 riders - with Great Britain, but has narrowly missed selection for next week’s World Championships in Harrogate.

The former Calder High School pupil was on a seven-rider shortlist, but GB’s mixed L’Avenir - the team won multiple stages, but lost leaders Ethan Hayter and Tom Pidcock in crashes - meant the host nation will only be allowed five riders in next Friday’s road race.

“It’s a bit disappointing, but I can see where they’re coming from,” said Scott.

“They’ve probably opted to focus on one or two leaders, with other riders picked specifically to work for them.

“It is what it is; I’ll keep riding for the rest of this month, take a break in October, then focus on next year.”