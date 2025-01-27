Sowerby Bridge teen boxer proud at title belt win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenage amateur boxer Jimmy Joe Honey is celebrating winning the Yorkshire title belt at 66kg on his club’s home show held at The New Roxy and looking forward to defending the belt in a few weeks’ time.

‘I’m proud of getting the belt on our home show,’ said Jimmy, 14. ‘I’ve been training since I was six and come from a boxing family. I’ve now won fourteen of twenty-four amateur bouts and have been a champion at box cup tournaments in Manchester, Hull and the Home Counties. I love it at Sowerby Bridge boxing Club. Coming here three years ago was the best thing I’ve done. I settled in quickly and train with great people who have my best interests at heart and my ambition for 2025 is to become a national champion. Maybe in years to come a professional boxer. I admire Tyson Fury given how he’s struggled and succeeded where most people couldn’t have.’

The club’s head coach Jonny Maude, 51, thinks highly of Jimmy Joe. ‘He’s got talent and plenty of potential. Winning the Yorkshire belt should push him on in the championships to box eventually for national titles. Jimmy’s a credit to his family who always support wherever he boxes. Jimmy’s a role model who encourages his fellow boxers. All work hard together. There isn’t much for the youth in Sowerby Bridge and new folk are welcome here. At our gym we encourage discipline and graft.’

Jimmy lives in Sowerby Bridge with his parents and four sisters. ‘The sport has helped our son to become the polite, respectful and disciplined person he is with a positive attitude in life for a boy of fourteen,’ said dad Kenny honey. ‘Coach Jonny Maude has all the time in the world for the children on the boxing team although Jimmy joe doesn’t need much encouragement as he eats and sleeps boxing with a passion. As parents we’re grateful to his sponsor The Tracker Team in Halifax owned by Gareth Brookes for their ongoing generosity.’

Sowerby Bridge Boxing Squad

Coach Maude was delighted with the home show. ‘Fantastic boxing at The New Roxy's enjoyed by the sellout crowd. Some great 50/50 bouts contested in the iconic old school venue. All boxers should be congratulated on great sportsmanship. Harrison Duke got a unanimous win and Kabeer Ahmed won a close bout by split decision. Akeelah Wooding Foster enjoyed an excellent skills bout. Leo Towell and Jack Gladwin from Halifax Star Club had fine wins with the talented Gladwin stopping his opponent in the opening minute.’

Those considering sponsoring Jimmy Joe or any other local boxers should contact Jonny Maude by e-mail at [email protected] or on 07946 126796 or via the Facebook page Sowerby Bridge Boxing.