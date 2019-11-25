Sturman at the double as Crocs get back to winning ways in Yorkshire One

Old Crossleyans put the disappointment of successive narrow defeats in Yorkshire One behind them with a hard earned win 18-0 away win over Hullensians at Springhead Lane.

Under a charcoal grey sky, Crocs led 8-0 at half time courtesy of a Billy Hammond try and an Alex Bull penalty kick before Luke Sturman bagged a brace of tries to stretch their lead after the interval.

Crocs made a few changes to the team which pushed Beverley all the way last week. Billy Hammond returned from injury, playing at No.8, Chris Cullimore started on the right wing and Cam Brannan was amongst the replacements on his return.

Crocs controlled the opening exchanges without creating any gilt edged chances until a promising back line move down the left flank secured field position and, when the ball was moved infield, Hullensians were penalised for a deliberate knock on. Crocs took the scrum option and, shortly after, a further penalty was awarded for not rolling away at the tackle. Alex Bull was successful with the kick and Crocs led 3-0.

Just after the quarter hour, Crocs increased the lead when Luke Sturman pounced on the loose ball from a Hullensians’ mistake and Billy Hammond muscling his way over the line from short distance. The conversion was missed but the lead was now 8-0 and reward for the early dominance.

Approaching half time, the hosts were penalised for a high tackle and Crocs kicked to the corner. Unfortunately, the opportunity to extend the lead was squandered when the referee penalised Crocs for dummying the throw into the line.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half saw play firmly established in midfield with scoring opportunities at a premium as defences dominated. Billy Hammond caught the eye with a trademark surging run into the Hullensians’ half. This signalled a period of more controlled play, as Crocs built the phases, keeping the ball tight in the forwards but, crucially, still succumbing to unforced errors which meant the pressure wasn’t yielding points on the board.

Hullensians failed to find touch with a penalty kick, instead kicking out on the full and handing the initiative back to their opponents. Ellis Nuttall powered his way through midfield after securing another loose ball in his own half and the pack took play deep into Hullensians’ territory. With their defence drawn infield and spotting space out wide, Joe Gallagher’s diagonal kick to the wing was knocked on and another possible try scoring opportunity came to nothing.

Crocs were beginning to control the rhythm and tempo of the game and their second try arrived midway through the half as they laid siege to the Hullensians’ line. Awarded a penalty, they took the tap option which eventually resulted in Luke Sturman burrowing his way over the line to extend the lead to 13-0.

The momentum was now with the Crocs and Ellis Nuttall again stormed his way through the midfield defensive cover. A loose pass several phases later enabled Hullensians to relieve the pressure and take the game to their visitors. Crocs were penalised for not releasing and the hosts kicked to the corner. Their lineout had functioned well all afternoon but on this occasion they were penalised for not straight and Crocs’ exit strategy moved the ball downfield.

Raman Sembi won lineout ball on Hullensians’ throw as Crocs continued to disrupt their opponents’ attacking opportunities. As the game entered stoppage time, and with the light fading quickly, Crocs scored their third try of the afternoon when, as so often in the game, the forwards drove the ball in hard taking play deep into the ‘22’. Awarded a penalty, they again took the tap option, Luke Sturman picked up at the back of a ruck and plunged over the try line in the last action of the contest.