Sunday cricket: Barkisland make it a double

Barkisland got their Huddersfield League season up and running in style by gaining their first and second wins in the Premiership at the weekend.

Darren Robinson’s side followed up Saturday’s bloodless victory over Shelley, who were bowled out for 65, with victory in a much tighter game at Almondbury Wesleyans yesterday.

Barkisland were all out for 214 off the penultimate ball of their 50 overs with Sachin Jayawadena making 45, Jamie Summerscales 38 and Ethan Carrington a hard-hit 29 towards the end.

When Wesleyans plunged to 10-5 an easy win for the visitors looked on the cards but a 160-run stand between Fredrick Walker (105) and Musa Ahmed (72 no) set up an exciting finish.

Jayawardena made the breakthrough by taking a return catch off Walker, who had earlier taken 4-49. The Sri Lankan finished with 5-36 as Wesleyans came up just short at 209-9.

Northowram Fields were denied a weekend double in the Bradford League’s Championship 2 section by the narrowest of margins at Bowling Old Lane.

They went down by one run after opening bowlers Josh Bennett-Kear (45 not out) and Sam Gardner (27 not out) made a valiant attempt to overhaul Lane’s 245.

Gardner (3-60) had earlier picked up where he had left off in Saturday’s win over Hopton Mills, reducing Lane to 64-5.

Farakh Hussain (65) and Ahsan Butt (56), who both returned to the middle after being forced to retire earlier, revived the home innings and Ayaaz Akram (47) helped post a good total.

Skippers past and present, John Lister (49) and Dru Patel (38), kept Fields in the hunt until Bennett-Kear and Gardner’s late assault on the bowling which just failed.