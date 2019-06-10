Sunday cricket: More runs for Chris Schofield

Todmorden maintained their improved Lancashire League form on the back of another good knock from Chris Schofield yesterday.

The Centre Vale men climbed to eighth in the table after a 10-run win at Clitheroe in a game reduced to 41 overs per side.

Schofield, the ex-England spinner who is playing as an amateur for Tod this year, hit his fourth half-century in quick succession.

He top scored with 66 from 80 balls and added 71 for the third wicket with Freddie Priestley (44) as the visitors made 166-5.

Opener Harry Lang made 65 in reply but the home side were kept in check by the likes of skipper Andrew Sutcliffe (2-27 off 13) before Fiaz Rasool (3-24) and Schofield (2-35) picked up wickets as Clitheroe tried to accelerate. The home side finished on 156-9.

There was frustration for Walsden, who were unable to press home their superiority over bottom side Darwen at Scott Street and a ‘no result’ in a rain-hit contest left each side with three points.

Third-placed Walsden worked hard to make 184-9 off 50 overs. Dave Bowden (6-40) proved a thorn in their side but skipper Nick Barker made a battling 53 and professional Umesh Karunaratne a more cautious than usual 25.

Rain restricted Darwen’s reply to 15 overs and they were 63-6 at stumps with Jamie Shackleton (4-33) inflicting much of the damage, visiting pro Marques Ackerman making 40 of the visitors’ runs.