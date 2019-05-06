Sykes Cup: Barkisland and Rastrick through

Barkisland and Rastrick are through to the second round of the Huddersfield League’s Sykes Cup but it was a Sunday to forget for other Calderdale clubs with defeats for Elland, Lightcliffe, Northowram Fields, Walsden and Todmorden.

Barkisland were grateful to a battling effort from opener George Hampshire in a low-scoring game against fellow top-flight side Shelley.

The former SBCI player faced 150 balls and scored 57 not out as the Woodfield side chased down the home team’s modest 138 to win by three wickets.

Barkisland were 14-4 and 31-5 before skipper Darren Robinson and ‘keeper Phil Ackroyd made 15 apiece to help Barkisland scramble across the winning line.

Earlier, Robinson had taken 4-26 off 10 over to put the visitors in the driving seat.

Rastrick bowled out bottom-section visitors Emley Clarence for 65 with pro Asif Afridi (5-13) too good for the visitors.

However, the Round Hill men were 14-3 in reply and lost another couple of wickets before reaching their target.

Elland managed only 80 in reply to division-higher Shepley’s 236-9 at Hullen Edge.

In the Bradford League’s Priestley Cup, Lightcliffe lost by 17 runs away to fellow Premier side Methley in spite of a good all-round display from skipper Ian Philliskirk.

He took 4-33 as the hosts made 228, with 74 from Adam Patel and 50 from Marcus Walmsley, and followed up with the Wakefield Road side’s top score of 53 in a total of 211.

Northowram Fields’ early-season batting blues continued at Birstall in the Jack Hampshire Cup.

They were dismissed for 118 in reply to their hosts’ 249-8, which was compiled after an opening stand of 119 between Josh Haynes (70) and Eric Austin (30).

A few crumbs of comfort for the visitors came from Aussie amateur Billy Campbell, who scored 37 down the order.

Brighouse had a walkover following Azaad’s withdrawal form the league.

Lancashire League champions Walsden suffered a second defeat in three outings when losing by six wickets at Crompton.

Skipper Nick Barker elected to bat and he hit 85 but the rest of the top order flopped and the Scott Street men were in trouble at 112-6.

Barker then found a willing partner in Cameron Hanson, who hit a league best 40 from 32 balls as the pair added 54 to lift the total to 182-9.

Jamie Shackleton had his customary earlier successes, removing Sam Rigby (5) and sub professional Chirag Khurana (15), but Mohammad Jamal hit 69 and Denis Louis 65 not out to complete a comfortable win for Crompton in the 33rd over.

Todmorden are the only team in Division One without a victory after three matches, Darwen breaking their duck with a comprehensive 133-run win at Centre Vale.

The visitors made 237-8 with 116 not out from Aussie Glen Batticciotto, their sub professional. Hamza Ali took 3-38.

Skipper Andrew Sutcliffe top scored with 18 in reply as Tod were rolled over for 104 by Niall Burke (5-65) and Dave Bowden (4-27).