Teenager Harry leads Harriers’ pursuit of Mo Farah

Halifax Harriers runners after London Vitality 10k.''Back row from left''Wayne Stevens, Marc Rocheteau, Simon Johnson, Peter Mathews, Harry Johnson, Michael King, Mark Crabtree'''Front row from left''Hanni Maeer, Samantha Layfield
Halifax Harriers were invited to send a men’s and ladies’ team to rub shoulders with some of Great Britain’s finest athletes at the Vitality London 10k on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Harry Johnson showed his clubmates a clean pair of heels by being the first Harrier home in 37:36.

The club’s first lady was Johanna Sutcliffe in 40:19.

Stainland Lions’ Anne-Marie Killeen finished in 62:13.

The race starts in the Mall and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace. It was won by Mo Farah (29:44) and the ladies winner was Steph Twell (32:34).

Other Harriers times: Michael King 38:00, Simon Johnson 38:07, Mark Crabtree 40:42, David Ingle 40:52, Marc Rocheteau 44:11, Peter Matthews 47:05, Hanni Maeer 48:45, Wayne Stevens 48:58, Samantha Layfield 49:48.