Teenager Harry leads Harriers’ pursuit of Mo Farah

Halifax Harriers were invited to send a men’s and ladies’ team to rub shoulders with some of Great Britain’s finest athletes at the Vitality London 10k on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Harry Johnson showed his clubmates a clean pair of heels by being the first Harrier home in 37:36.

The club’s first lady was Johanna Sutcliffe in 40:19.

Stainland Lions’ Anne-Marie Killeen finished in 62:13.

The race starts in the Mall and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace. It was won by Mo Farah (29:44) and the ladies winner was Steph Twell (32:34).

Other Harriers times: Michael King 38:00, Simon Johnson 38:07, Mark Crabtree 40:42, David Ingle 40:52, Marc Rocheteau 44:11, Peter Matthews 47:05, Hanni Maeer 48:45, Wayne Stevens 48:58, Samantha Layfield 49:48.