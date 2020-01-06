Tusiga bags try treble as Rishworthians pile up the points

Rishworthians’ solid first half defence and a hat trick of tries by flanker Simanu Tusiga saw them register another five-point away victory in Yorkshire Two as they triumphed 43-22 at Yarnbury.

Playing into the teeth of a fierce wind an early lineout steal led to a break by centre Doug Heseltine and eventually brought a penalty for fullback Joe Billing to kick them into an early lead.

The score remained the same until the 30th minute when Tusiga intercepted in his own half and ran all the way to the line for his first try. Billing added the conversion.

The half ended with the home side stealing the ball and finally breaking through the Rishworthian defence to score an unconverted try.

Leading 10–5 the visitors opened up in style, scrum half Liam Phillips using the strong wind with a fine kick to take them deep into the home half. They then stole the lineout and the ball went to Tusiga who forced his way over. Billing converted.

The flanker was there again with another long run to the line. This time he was caught just short, but managed to offload to teenage wing Tom Oldroyd, who completed the move. Billing added the conversion.

Tusiga was then yellow carded and the home side took advantage of the extra man to force their way over for an unconverted try to make it 10–24.

Back to full complement Rishworthians scored again, using their lineout domination to good effect with a catch and drive and rumbling over, prop Phil Kershaw getting the touchdown for an unconverted, but bonus point try.

From scrum possession the ball came out to Oldroyd who put in a fine run before returning the compliment to Tusiga, who cantered over for his hat trick. Billing converted.

Rishworthians eased off and were made to pay when a Yarnbury forward intercepted and ran through for a converted try.

The visitors were not done though. Oldroyd again linked with Tusiga and Fraser Swarbrooke, before prop Jack Smart came through on the burst to take the pass and score the sixth try. Billing added his fifth conversion.

With the game won Rishworthians finally succumbed to the pressure and conceded an unconverted try in the corner just before the final whistle.

Rishworthians’ Development team completed a fine day at Yarnbury, winning 21–12 there. There were tries for Wes Aldridge, Lee Atkinson and Oliver Marshall and three conversions by Kian Sutcliffe.