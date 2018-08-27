Walsden one victory from title

Yesterday’s washed out Lancashire League programme was a frustration for Walsden but moved them closer to a historic title success.

The Scott Street men had a tricky-looking fixture at Church but rain throughout the day meant that not a ball was bowled in any of the games.

Nick Barker’s men, 145-run home winners over Middleton on Saturday, now need only nine points from two games to clinch the title at the first attempt.

They host fourth-placed Darwen next Saturday and then travel to third-from-bottom Rawtenstall for their finale eight days later.

Walsden are also bidding to be the first Lancashire League club to go through a season undefeated since the introduction of overs cricket.

They have won all 19 completed games this season with two abandonments.

Seven teams are already guaranteed places in the top division in 2019 and Todmorden are among seven more who will be battling for the final five places over the next two weekends.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s side are in 13th with a trip to East Lancashire and a home game against Bacup on the next two Sundays. Both their remaining opponents are among the bottom seven teams.