Warley beat Triangle in top clash

Faheem Khatana and Cameron van Rensberg played key roles as Warley won the battle of the second and third-placed teams in the Halifax League’s top section at Triangle.

Kurtis Whippey struck three early blows to leave Warley 36-4 but Khatana led the recovery with an unbeaten 103 and received solid backing from Matthew Whitworth (33) and then Luke Duckitt (48).

It is doubtful whether South African Van Rensberg will have played on a ground with such modest proportions as Grassy Bottom before and Warley’s 231-7 total is very modest, so the visitors needed to bowl and field well.

They did just that with left-arm spinner van Rensberg (4-56) and Greg Keywood (3-77 off 17) to the fore and Triangle, after being 114-1 with 70 from Nathan Madden, were limited to 214-9.

Champions Booth are up to third after skipper Richard Laycock produced the Premier Division’s performance of the day with the ball at SBCI.

Laycock’s 8-57, backed by some ultra-tight bowling at the other end, led to SBCI being dismissed for 85 with late order men Bradley Holt (22) and Henry Lamper (19) saving a little face for the hosts.

Ross Benson (3-22) struck back for the home side but Rob Laycock (48no) and Patrick Thomas (21no) cut short any hopes of a famous fightback from SBCI, who went down by six wickets.

Shelf Northowram HT also struggled to post a decent total after batting first and lost by five wickets at home to an Oxenhope side who joined them on 45 points in mid-table.

Hedge Top were 83-7 but got their total up to 136 thanks to Babar Malik (35) and Amit Kaushik (32) with Liam Dyson taking 5-76.

Harry Reynolds struck to leave Oxenhope 24-2 but Lewis Hopkinson made a composed 57 not out, adding 83 for the fourth wicket with Joe Ousey (34), to see the visitors through to victory.

The Earle brothers were in good form as Mytholmroyd registered a comfortable five-wicket win at Southowram.

Pace man Jack took six for 81 as the Rams totalled 201, with Jason Wilkinson’s 39 the top score, and brother Tom then stroked an unbeaten 102, with 94 of his runs coming in boundaries, as Royd knocked off the runs inside 30 overs.

Pre-season recruit Ben Burkill helped leaders Thornton make it six wins out of six and extend their lead to nine points.

The former Cullingworth player made 79 not out to help his side overhaul visitors Copley’s 209 all out and win by four wickets.

The two Alexanders - Blagborough (63) and Rowles (74) - guided lowly Copley to their respectable total.

However, Burkill’s 38-over effort anchored the home reply and Ryan Brooksbank (31 no) helped Thornton across the winning line after Tim Shackleton had chipped in with 32.

There was a similar patient effort from Bridgeholme’s Keith Hudson, who batted all 45 overs for 87 not out at Sowerby St Peter’s.

It was enough to earn his side maximum batting points at 190-9, and help lift his side above SBCI, but not enough to win the game as the St Peter’s club edged home in an exciting contest.

John Brown dismissed four of Hudson’s teammates and then made 23 not out to see Sowerby home with their last pair at the crease. There was also a valuable 50 from Gavin Hayes.

Premier Division: *Shelf Northowram HT 136 (Dyson 5-76), Oxenhope 136-5 (Hopkinson 57*): pts 2-12. *Southowram 201 (J Earle 6-81), Mytholmroyd 204-6 (T Earle 102*, Gawthrope 46): pts 3-12. *SBCI 85 (Ric Laycock 8-57), Booth 86-4 (Rob Laycock 48*): pts 1-12. Bridgeholme 190-9 (Hudson 87*, Brown 4-62), *Sowerby St Peter’s 193-9 (Hayes 50, T Mahmood 4-65): pts 5-11. Copley 209 (A Rowles 74, Blagborough 63, Weatherhead 4-55), *Thornton 201-6 (Birkill 79*): pts 4-12. Warley 231-7 (Khatana 103*, Duckett 48, Whippey 4-84),*Triangle 214-9 (Madden 70, van Rensberg 4-56): pts 11-5.

Points (played 6): Thornton 70, Warley 61, Booth 59, Triangle 54, Mytholmroyd 46, Sowerby St Peters 46, Oxenhope 45, Shelf Northowram HT 45, Southowram 36, Bridgeholme 22, SBCI 21, Copley 20.