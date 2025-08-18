West Yorkshire Solar Company Goes Global Supporting Women’s Basketball at Asia Games

A local West Yorkshire business is making waves on the international stage! Sol PV Group proudly sponsored the Cook Islands Women’s Basketball team at the Asia Games in China, seeing their brand shine across an elite global sporting event. Even more special, one of their own employees, Adoniah Lewis, was selected to play for the team showcasing the incredible talent and determination of women in sport.

For Sol PV Group, a UK Solar company known for its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable solutions, the FIBA Asia Cup sponsorship was more than just brand visibility it was an opportunity to support women in sport on a global scale. Seeing their name associated with an international sporting event in China has been a proud moment for the company and the local community.

Adoniah Lewis, who works at Sol PV Group, has been a dedicated athlete for years, and her selection to the Cook Islands team is a testament to her skill, perseverance, and passion. “It’s an incredible feeling to see one of our own representing her country on such a prestigious platform,” said Tony Waite, CEO/Founder of Sol PV Group.

Sport, the company believes, is more than competition it’s a vehicle for health, wellbeing, and personal development. Participation at a high level teaches discipline, teamwork, and resilience, qualities that resonate deeply with the values at Sol PV Group. By sponsoring the team, the company is helping highlight the global importance of empowering female athletes while promoting positive role models for future generations.

The Asia Cup experience has given Sol PV Group an opportunity to showcase not only their brand but also their commitment to community, excellence, and global engagement. Supporting women in sport is just one example of the ways they aim to create a positive impact beyond the world of renewable energy.

As Adoniah and the Cook Islands team competed in China, Sol PV Group celebrated every moment, proud to have its name alongside inspiring athletes making their mark on the international stage. The company looks forward to continuing to back initiatives that champion sport, character-building, and community worldwide.

