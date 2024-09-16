Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 opening and final ticket presale opens soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans are encouraged to register now to be the first to secure tickets to the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 opening match and final when the official presale opens on September 24 via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

England will kick-off the biggest-ever celebration of women’s Rugby at Sunderland’s Stadium of light on August 22 with the tournament concluding with the bronze final and final at Twickenham Stadium, London on 27 September in front of what organisers believe will be a record attendance.

Fans who have registered at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 website, as well as RFU member clubs, constituent bodies and the England Rugby Club will be able to access tickets first-come, first-served from 10am on September 24.

Prior to the presale, Worldwide Partner Mastercard is offering its cardholders access to a priority sale from 10am on September 17 until 10am on September 19, via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. Only Mastercard debit and credit cards will be accepted during this priority window.

With eight venues in reach of fans the length and breadth of England, Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 is set to be the biggest and most accessible women’s rugby event ever, with a wide and inclusive range of ticket prices available.

A family of four [two adults and two children aged 15 and under as of match-day] will be able to watch the world’s biggest stars at the opening match at the Stadium of Light from just £30. Fans will be able to purchase up to 10 tickets per match in their price category of choice during the presale, with seat details to be confirmed in 2025.

Fans will also have the opportunity to make a lasting impact by adding a donation to World Rugby’s Social Impact Partner, ChildFund Rugby, when purchasing tickets. Donations will help change the lives of vulnerable girls and boys through rugby across the world.

Every donation supports the transformative Pass It Back rugby initiative, which empowers young people, promotes gender equality, and builds critical life skills and confidence.

Applications for tickets in all price categories for all matches will open later this year, with the full match schedule and kick-off times to be announced after the Draw takes place in October following the conclusion of the final qualifier, WXV.

The other areas, alongside Sunderland and London, that will host games are Brighton and Hove, Bristol, Exeter, Manchester, Northampton and York.