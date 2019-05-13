Yorkshire Inter-District Juniors: Champs hit back

Defending champions Halifax-Huddersfield juniors responded to their opening match defeat against Sheffield with a 23-13 win over East Riding at Halifax West End yesterday.

The teams were evenly matched on handicap for the Yorkshire Inter-District League contest but the home side dominated the afternoon singles after taking a 7-5 lead in the foursomes.

Team boss Frank Greaves said it had been a solid team performance against well organised visitors.

On a beautiful day, cutting out mistakes had been key and he said positional play had been important with some tricky pin positions.

Lightcliffe’s Matthew Holden, Huddersfield’s Ben Walker and Crosland Heath’s Zak Holroyd won both matches while Huddersfield’s Dylan Shaw Radford and Willow Valley’s Habib Khan teamed up for an all square contest in the foursomes before winning their singles contests.

Two-handicapper Holden, whose sisters Hannah and Georgia play for Yorkshire Ladies, produced an extraordinary finish to win his singles match against Jake Sowden by two holes.

He had successive birdies, from the trees at 17 and then holing a putt at the last that Greaves said was normally extremely difficult to keep on the green.

Debutant Oliver Bingham (Crosland Heath) was not overawed by the occasion and won his singles.

Greaves added: “The team is young and will develop. It was really pleasing to see newcomers Zak Holroyd and Habib Khan looking comfortable in the group.”

Halifax-Huddersfield’s next match is away to Teesside at Dinsdale on Thursday, May 30.

Results (Hx-Hudds names first) - Foursomes: H Mowl & B Walker bt T Duck & G Davies 4&3, D Shaw Radford and H Khan finished all square with J Sowden & T Risker, M Holden & J Bailey bt K Steventon & J Tarbotton 6&5, F Sutcliffe & M Nicholson lost to J Hodgson & G Clark 5&4, G Hanson & Z Holroyd bt W Storr & L Thornton 4&3, D Hughes & O Bingham lost to T Benson & H Anderson 3&2.

Singles: Mowl (Huddersfield) lost to Duck 4&3, Holden (Lightcliffe) bt Sowden 2up, Walker (Huddersfield) bt Davies 2&1, Shaw Radford (Huddersfield) bt Tarbotton 3&2, Bailey (Meltham) lost to Risker 5&4, Khan (Willow Valley) bt Steventon 2up, Holroyd (Crosland Heath) bt Clark 4&3, Hanson (Crosland Heath) lost to Benson 3&2, Nicholson (West End) beat Thornton 6&5, Sutcliffe (West End) bt Anderson 4&3, Hughes (Huddersfield) lost to Storr 3&2, Bingham (Crosland Heath) bt Hodgson 5&4.