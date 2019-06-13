Yorkshire Inter-District League: Crunch clash for juniors

DEFEAT at Fixby on Sunday would end the Halifax-Huddersfield Union junior side’s hopes of retaining their title.

That is the assessment of team boss Frank Greaves, whose youngsters host a rampant Harrogate side.

While Halifax-Huddersfield made it two wins from three this season with a fine 29-7 win away to Teesside at Dinsdale in their last outing, Harrogate have won three out of three.

They had an eye-catching 22-14 win away to Sheffield at Wath in their most recent outing. Up to then Sheffield had been title favourites, having won their opening four outings including a 24-12 win over Halifax-Huddersfield at Waterfront.

Greaves said his side had “a glimmer” of a chance of retaining the crown but Harrogate were very strong. “Against Sheffield their first 11 players had handicaps of five or less.

“I’m hoping that the contingent from Huddersfield and the fact that we had a squad meeting at Huddersfield earlier in the year will prove fruitful.”

Both teams have lost players to the Yorkshire Boys squad, possibly two from each team.

Harry Mowl and newly crowned Yorkshire Boys Champion Oliver Caton will be playing in a Northern Federation match in Northumberland.

Halifax-Hudds: Ben Walker, Dominic Hughes, Dylan Shaw Radford, Louie Walsh (Huddersfield), Max Nicholson (West End), James Bailey (Meltham), George Hanson, Zak Holroyd, Oliver Bingham, Joel Rushworth (Crosland Heath), Matthew Holden (Lightcliffe), Habib Khan (Willow Valley).