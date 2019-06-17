Yorkshire Inter-District League: Hopes of title repeat are raised

Halifax-Huddersfield ended Harrogate’s unbeaten start to the season in the Yorkshire Inter-District Junior League with a hard-fought 20-16 success at Fixby yesterday.

The outcome meant Frank Greaves’s reigning champions joined Harrogate at the top of the table with three wins out of four, although yesterday’s visitors have a slightly better points difference.

The home side won four of the six morning foursomes matches and retained their four-point lead when the singles honours were shared.

Greaves had instructed his players to be patient and minimise mistakes and those tactics paid off in the morning.

A key contest was the second one out. Dylan Shaw Radford and Louie Walsh were 2 down with 5 to play before a chip in at 14 from Walsh reduced the deficit.

A birdie at 15, an unlikely half at 16, a great saving putt at 17 and an error by Harrogate at the last resulting in a one hole win for the home club pair.

However, Joel Rushworth and Oliver Bingham lost their match when their opponents birdied the last two holes.

In the singles, Ben Walker won three holes in a row to win his match 2 and 1 and many other games swung to and fro.

Shaw Radford was in unstoppable form, racing to an 8 and 7 victory, finishing it with a four foot birdie putt at the 10th and an effort from 45 feet at the 11th.

Crosland Heath’s Rushworth gained the winning points for Halifax-Huddersfield on his return to the team.

Greaves said: “This was a solid team performance, with all the players contributing, all focused and all understanding their roles.”

Halifax-Huddersfield now have a break before a trip to play York at Heworth on Sunday, July 21 with matches against Leeds and Bradford to follow.

Greaves said: “We have a five week break for the players to go and get some more golf under their belts and then hopefully be raring to go at York.”

Scores (Hx-Hudds names first)- foursomes: M Holden & J Bailey bt M Wharldall & C Littlewood 5&4, D Shaw Radford & L Walsh bt L Gustavsson & E Forbes 1 up, B Walker & G Hanson bt R Fawcett & B Brown 4&3, Z Holroyd & H Khan lost to J May & F Power 6&4, J Rushworth & O Bingham lost to W Edson & G Stevens 2 down, M Nicholson & D Hughes bt J Wilcox & C Hayfield 3&2.

Singles: M Holden (Lightcliffe) lost to R Fawcett 3&2, B Walker (Huddersfield) bt L Gustavsson 2&1, D Shaw Radford (Huddersfield) bt M Wharldall 8&7, L Walsh (Huddersfield) lost to B Brown 3&2, J Bailey (Meltham) lost to C Littlewood 3&2, H Khan (Willow Valley) bt W Edson 1up, D Hughes (Huddersfield) bt J May 5&4, Z Holroyd (Crosland Heath) bt G Stevens 3&1, G Hanson (Crosland Heath) lost to F Power 2 down, M Nicholson (West End) lost to E Forbes 3&1, J Rushworth (Crosland Heath) bt J Wilcox 1 up, O Bingham (Crosland Heath) lost to C Mayfield 3&1.